Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.