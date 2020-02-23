Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after buying an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,975,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,611,000 after buying an additional 156,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.23. 1,429,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,256. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

