Asian Dragon Market Capitalization Achieves $80,852.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $80,852.00 and $1,660.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

