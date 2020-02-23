Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20,592.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

