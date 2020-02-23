AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 70.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

