ATBCoin Hits Market Cap of $56,914.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ATBCoin has a market cap of $56,914.00 and approximately $47,418.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

