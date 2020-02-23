ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $15.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00792555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

