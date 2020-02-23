Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of Athene worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

