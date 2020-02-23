ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit and Exrates. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $742.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.