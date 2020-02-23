ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $454.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

