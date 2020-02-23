Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0049

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $261,433.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

