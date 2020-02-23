ATN (ATN) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. ATN has a market cap of $955,669.00 and approximately $14,416.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

