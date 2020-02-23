Atonomi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $106,430.00 and $43.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

