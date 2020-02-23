AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,464,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352,010. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

