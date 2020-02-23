Auctus (AUC) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Auctus has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $530,035.00 and $43.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

