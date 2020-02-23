Auroracoin (AUR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $430,551.00 and $49.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,794.28 or 0.99539839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.