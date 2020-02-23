AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 13,845 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.41 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

