AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 4,079 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in United Rentals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

