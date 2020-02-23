AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 5,478 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westrock were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

