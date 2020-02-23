AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 6,975 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AES by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

