AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 83,090 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 336,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

NRG stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.