AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on LW. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.