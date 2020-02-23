AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 75,407 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.17% of Xerox worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

XRX stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.