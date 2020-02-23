AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 76,575 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,575 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,707,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

