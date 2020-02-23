AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 81,135 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of HD Supply worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of HDS opened at $43.01 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.