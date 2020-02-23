AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Mylan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 235.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.