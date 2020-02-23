AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,244 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.