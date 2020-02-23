AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

