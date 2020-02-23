AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Continental Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

