AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

NYSE:JLL opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.21. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

