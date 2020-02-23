AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $10.39 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

