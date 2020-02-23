AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $13.65 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,868 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of HollyFrontier worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

