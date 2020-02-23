AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $592,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

VOYA opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

