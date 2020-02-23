AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Erie Indemnity worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $158.59 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

