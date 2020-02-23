AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $7.48 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,916 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Pentair worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 7.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

