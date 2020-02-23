AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 297,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

