AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $8.19 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $255.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

