AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

