AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $5.42 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

