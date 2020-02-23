AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $8.25 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $22,192,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $12,592,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

