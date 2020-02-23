AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 4,785 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Lennox International worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,310. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $247.04 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.55 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

