AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 512 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

DPZ stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.25 and its 200-day moving average is $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

