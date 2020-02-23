AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 51,868 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of CE opened at $107.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

