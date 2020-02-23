AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 5,290 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

