AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 5,738 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

