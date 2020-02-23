AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,143 Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,594,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,987,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

