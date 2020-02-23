AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 78,298 Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $3,026,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

