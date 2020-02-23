AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 241,583 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE COG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 32.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

