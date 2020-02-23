AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

