AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.